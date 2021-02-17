New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Joy-Cons to launch alongside game

New special edition Joy-Cons will commemorate Skyward Sword HD's release on Switch.
Donovan Erskine
2

Though we didn’t learn anything about the next game in the series, the February Nintendo Direct revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword would be coming to Nintendo Switch with an HD port this July. To commemorate the release, Nintendo also announced new Skyward Sword themed Joy-Cons that will launch on the same day as the game in July.

The new Skyward Sword HD themed Joy-Cons are both blue, one a lighter color (left) while the other is a bit darker (right). The right Joy-Con includes the iconic triforce, as well as some stylized design around the analog stick and buttons. On the left Joy-Con, we see the Royal Crest, with similar designs around the stick and direction buttons. The Joy-Cons play a big role in Skyward Sword, as players will use motion controls to use the sword and shield.

The Joy-Con strap features white plastic, with blue colors woven together. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Joy-Cons will be available alongside the game later this year on July 16. We've got more coverage of today's Nintendo Direct right here on Shacknews for you.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

