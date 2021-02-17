Ninja Gaiden Master Collection Version D headed to Nintendo Switch Koei Tecmo's ninja action series is getting the royal treatment on Nintendo Switch.

One of the biggest announcements from today’s Nintendo Direct presentation was that Ninja Gaiden Master Collection Version D is coming to the Switch handheld early this summer. The release date is currently set for June 10, 2021.

The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection brings the popular action games to PC and consoles, in addition to the Nintendo Switch, allowing fans and newcomers alike to experience the tale of Ryu Hayabusa as he battles deadly fiends causing chaos around the world. Ninja Gaiden Sigma, originally released in 2007, set the standard of high-speed action for the series – introducing dual-wielding weapons, and a Mission Mode alongside its Story Mode. Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, originally released in 2009, continued Hayabusa’s journey alongside characters Ayane, Rachel, and Momiji, with four difficulty levels testing the player’s battle techniques with every fight. The most recent entry, Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, originally released in 2012, upped the challenge with powerful new enemies and fiercely violent depictions, as well as bringing Kasumi into the action, making it the series’ most alluring experience to date.

“Ninja Gaiden is one of the most important and monumental titles for the Team NINJA brand, but we haven't been able to release the series title on current generation platforms, so I am very delighted to be able to release it in this format as a trilogy,” says Yosuke Hayashi, Chief Head of Team NINJA. “If you enjoy challenging action games, we hope you will give it a try.”

Players can expect to find all the game modes and DLC for each entry in the series in the Master Collection. This summer will be ripe for slicin' and dicin'.