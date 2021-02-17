New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Outer Wilds launches this summer on Nintendo Switch

The time-looping space adventure from Annapurna Interactive has been announced for Nintendo Switch for this summer.
Bryan Lefler
1

Mobius Digital and Annapurna Interactive will launch the space-faring puzzle-adventure Outer Wilds later this Summer on the Nintendo Switch. Shown during the February 2021 Nintendo Direct, the time-looping first person solar system exploration game is currently available on Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and Playstation 4.

Outer Wilds was the first title on the video game focused crowd-investment platform, Fig. Originally a master's thesis for a university project in 2012, Outer Wilds was featured on Xbox Game Pass when it released in May 2019 and has been nominated for several industry awards. Mobius Digital even took home the honors for the Seumas McNally Grand Prize at the IGF Awards in 2015 and Best Game at the BAFTA Games Awards in 2020.

Featuring an interactive solar system that is stuck in a 22-minute loop before the sun explodes into a supernova, Outer Wilds is an interesting experience for any adventure or puzzle game fan. Events and locations can change over the course of each loop, with the player unraveling clues to an alien secret along the way. Nintendo has no shortage of third-parties wanting to get their previous generation ports on the Switch and Outer Wilds looks like a good choice. The Unity engine physics-based space romp should fit nicely on the handheld console hybrid.

Nintendo Switch owners won't have to wait much longer for the chance to try the critically acclaimed space simulation. Mysterious planets and astronomical phenomena will make their way to Switch consoles everywhere later this Summer in 2021.

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

