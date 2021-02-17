Outer Wilds launches this summer on Nintendo Switch The time-looping space adventure from Annapurna Interactive has been announced for Nintendo Switch for this summer.

Mobius Digital and Annapurna Interactive will launch the space-faring puzzle-adventure Outer Wilds later this Summer on the Nintendo Switch. Shown during the February 2021 Nintendo Direct, the time-looping first person solar system exploration game is currently available on Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and Playstation 4.

Outer Wilds was the first title on the video game focused crowd-investment platform, Fig. Originally a master's thesis for a university project in 2012, Outer Wilds was featured on Xbox Game Pass when it released in May 2019 and has been nominated for several industry awards. Mobius Digital even took home the honors for the Seumas McNally Grand Prize at the IGF Awards in 2015 and Best Game at the BAFTA Games Awards in 2020.

Venture into a hand-crafted solar system and unravel the mysteries of the universe when the critically acclaimed #OuterWilds comes to #NintendoSwitch this summer! #NintendoDirect @Mobius_Games pic.twitter.com/O5Z5Y8N139 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 17, 2021

Featuring an interactive solar system that is stuck in a 22-minute loop before the sun explodes into a supernova, Outer Wilds is an interesting experience for any adventure or puzzle game fan. Events and locations can change over the course of each loop, with the player unraveling clues to an alien secret along the way. Nintendo has no shortage of third-parties wanting to get their previous generation ports on the Switch and Outer Wilds looks like a good choice. The Unity engine physics-based space romp should fit nicely on the handheld console hybrid.

Nintendo Switch owners won't have to wait much longer for the chance to try the critically acclaimed space simulation. Mysterious planets and astronomical phenomena will make their way to Switch consoles everywhere later this Summer in 2021.