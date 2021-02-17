Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout stumbles onto Nintendo Switch this summer The multiplayer smash hit of 2020 is coming to Nintendo's handheld this summer.

One of our favorite games is getting the mobile port we’ve all been waiting for. During today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, it was revealed that Fall Guys: Ultimate Destruction is headed to Nintendo Switch this summer.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains! Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness. Expect to leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest to claim the title of Ultimate Fall Guy.

The development team recently launched Season 3 of Fall Guys back in the middle of December and updated the game for Season 3.5 last week. The Season 3.5 update offered some new variations on classic game modes and introduced the new Snowball Survival mode where players are placed onto a field of crackling ice. The ice will break shortly after walking on it, so it's best not to stay in the same place for too long. To make things interesting, though, snowballs will be rolling around and knocking players over, potentially to their doom.

Last year, Fall Guys released to monstrous success on Steam and became the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time. It will be likely to enjoy similar good fortune when it arrives on Nintendo's handheld console later this year.