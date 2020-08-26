Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is the most downloaded PS Plus game ever PlayStation UK recently revealed that the hit battle royale race to the finish line Fall Guys is the most downloaded PS Plus game ever around the world.

There’s little doubt that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has had an explosive launch. Ever since its last beta, the game has had a rocket strapped to its back, achieving top trending spots on the likes of Twitch and Steam. Now it’s got a new accolade to add to its belt: Fall Guys is apparently the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time in the long history of the program.

This impressive stat was released by the PlayStation UK Twitter on August 26, 2020. According to PS UK, Fall Guys has achieved the accolade recently, and August’s run of PS Plus titles (which also included Modern Warfare 2 Remastered) is quite a few days from wrapping up yet. To put that in perspective, Fall Guys has been downloaded more than a number of hits throughout the history of the PS4 and the PS Plus program, including Call of Duty: WWII, Shadow of the Colossus, the remastered Bioshock collection, Yakuza Kiwami, Rocket League, and so many more.

As of today, Fall Guys is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time on a global basis.



Congrats to @Mediatonic! pic.twitter.com/ESMHBFJlho — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) August 26, 2020

The folks at Mediatonic could have never guessed the game would take off as much as it did and expressed as much on the Fall Guys Twitter, but it’s not hard to see from our perspective. The game has had a ton of support since launch to help it skyrocket up the Steam charts, with influencers like DrLupo and timthetatman lending aid to the popularity. Then there’s stuff like the Battle of the Brands charity in which Fall Guys gave interested brands a chance to buy their way into a skin the game with an auction that would put proceeds towards the Special Effect group. It also helps that the Fall Guys game itself is pretty good if our Shacknews review has anything to say about it.

Where does Fall Guys go from here? Upward and onward. Season 2 is slated to be revealed during gamescom Opening Night Live 2020, so stay tuned for the latest from the game, and be sure to get it on PS Plus for free to see what the fuss is about if for some reason you haven’t.