New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition fights on Switch in March

The latest entry in the popular Garden Warfare series is making its way to Nintendo Switch.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The epic clash between shrubbery and the undead is not yet over. The latest front in this neverending war now jumps onto the Nintendo Switch, as EA and PopCap Vancouver announced on Wednesday that they would release Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition on the handheld hybrid console. And it'll release in just a few weeks.

The Nintendo Switch edition of Battle for Neighborville will feature 23 customizable characters, as well as the full slew of cosmetic items released over the game's life cycle to this point. All of those cosmetics can be unlocked through natural gameplay progression. Friends get together for 8v8 online multiplayer across the game's 12 maps or hone their combat skills with some offline play. Players can use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to do battle, though Nintendo Switch motion control options will also be available.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville was originally a surprise late 2019 effort for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. It was released as the latest in the breakout Garden Warfare series. That full experience appears to be intact on the Switch and, yes, that includes the Frostbite engine. Battle for Neighborville will be the first official Nintendo Switch game developed on EA's proprietary engine, potentially paving the way for future Frostbite releases on Nintendo's console.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition will release on Nintendo Switch on Friday, March 19.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola