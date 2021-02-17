Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition fights on Switch in March The latest entry in the popular Garden Warfare series is making its way to Nintendo Switch.

The epic clash between shrubbery and the undead is not yet over. The latest front in this neverending war now jumps onto the Nintendo Switch, as EA and PopCap Vancouver announced on Wednesday that they would release Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition on the handheld hybrid console. And it'll release in just a few weeks.

The Nintendo Switch edition of Battle for Neighborville will feature 23 customizable characters, as well as the full slew of cosmetic items released over the game's life cycle to this point. All of those cosmetics can be unlocked through natural gameplay progression. Friends get together for 8v8 online multiplayer across the game's 12 maps or hone their combat skills with some offline play. Players can use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to do battle, though Nintendo Switch motion control options will also be available.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville was originally a surprise late 2019 effort for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. It was released as the latest in the breakout Garden Warfare series. That full experience appears to be intact on the Switch and, yes, that includes the Frostbite engine. Battle for Neighborville will be the first official Nintendo Switch game developed on EA's proprietary engine, potentially paving the way for future Frostbite releases on Nintendo's console.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition will release on Nintendo Switch on Friday, March 19.