Splatoon 3 set to arrive on Nintendo Switch next year Your favorite squid-folk are back and the third time's a charm.

Nintendo decided to wrap up today's Direct presentation with one last inky bit of news. The final trailer of the event officially revealed Splatoon 3 to the world. The sequel to Nintendo Switch's best arena shooter is scheduled to arrive in 2022.

While Nintendo was coy about specifics, the three-minute reveal trailer showed off new gameplay and gave a lengthy glimpse at an arid desert environment. The trailer spent a long amount of time establishing its protagonist and the overall vibe. It may be possible that the third installment in the franchise is setting up for a larger narrative focus than the first two games. Nintendo did reveal that the new settlement in the trailer is knowns as Splatsville. It is clear that Splatsville has taken quite the beating from the sun. Expect the inklings that inhabit it to be a bit tougher and more robust than what the series has seen previously.

In addition to the slow reveal, several new character customizations were shown off, including new hairstyles. Nintendo promised more information to follow, including details on new weapons and moves. Make sure your calendar is clear next year, as you're gonna want all the free time you can get when Splatoon 3 officially launches on Nintendo Switch.