Splatoon 2 Ketchup vs Mayonnaise Splatfest returns next month
After a long absence, the popular Splatfest event makes its return in Splatoon 2 next month. Here comes the competition of best condiments between ketchup and mayo.
After a long absence, the popular Splatfest event makes its return in Splatoon 2 next month. Here comes the competition of best condiments between ketchup and mayo.
For a limited time, gamers can try out the Splatoon 2 Special Demo and a free-trial of Nintendo Switch Online.
The Nintendo New Year's Digital Sale features discounts on game for Switch and 3DS like Octopath Traveler, Sushi Striker, Splatoon 2, and others.
The weapon train has reached the end of the tracks for Splatoon 2, as next week's Version 4.3.0 update will include the last of the game's new weapons.
For competitive Splatoon 2 players, X marks the spot, starting tonight.
The all-girl video game band rocked the house and it was Off the Hook!
If you thought Mario Tennis was all Nintendo was bringing to today's Nintendo Direct, boy did YOU miss out! Fortunately, Shacknews is here to help catch everyone up.
It is time for Splatoon 2 players to pick a side once more. The Money vs Love Splatfest kicks off tonight.
Let's see how far this one makes it.
Cleanup on aisle 2!