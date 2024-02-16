Genesis X: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch As Genesis X kicks off with a wealth of fighting game tournaments this weekend, we have the details on where you can catch the action.

Genesis X takes off in San Jose, California this weekend, and with it comes a massive competition of some of the most exciting fighting games going on. Genesis has always been huge for the Super Smash Bros. competitive community, but there are plenty of other non-Smash games to be seen as well. Want to know when the action’s going down, what’s on the line, what’s being played, and where to watch? Then settle in here to get all those details.

Genesis X Prize Pools

Much of Genesis X’s prize pools are dependent upon the game or the format being played at the competition, but the event has certain standard rules for payout. Event fees for each game go to that game’s prize pool. So, as the Genesis X FAQ page puts it, “if 1000 people enter a $10 event, the total prize will be at least $10,000.”

Further breakdown of prize pools are as follows:

General Singles Prize Pool Percentages

1st - 40%

2nd - 25%

3rd - 12.5%

4th - 6.5%

5th/6th - 3%

7th/8th - 2%

9th/10th/11th/12th - 1%

13th/14th/15th/16th - 0.5%

General Doubles Prize Pool Percentages

1st - 40%

2nd - 25%

3rd - 12.5%

4th - 7.5%

5th/6th - 4.5%

7th/8th - 3%

Genesis X games, brackets, schedules & where to watch

Genesis X takes place at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California from February 16 to February 18, 2024. The games featured at the event include singles and doubles competitions for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Melee, Brawl, Wii U, and 64, as well as Rivals of Aether, Rivals 2, Street Fighter 6, Guilty Gear Strive, Guilty Gear Xrd, Tekken 8, Splatoon 3, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, Dance Dance Revolution, Street Fighter 2: Super Turbo, Magical Drop 3, Capcom Vs SNK 2, and Classic Tetris. The brackets and players for each game can be found on the Genesis X Start.gg event page. The following is the schedule of the events by day:

Friday, February 16, 2024

Genesis X schedule for Friday, February 16, 2024 (all times US Pacific)

Source: Genesis

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Genesis X schedule for Saturday, February 16, 2024 (All times US Pacific)

Source: Genesis

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Genesis X schedule for Sunday, February 18, 2024 (All times US Pacific)

Source: Genesis

Want to know where to watch each game? Here’s what you need to know:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate streams

Super Smash Bros. Melee streams

General FGC streams (Street Fighter, Tekken, etc.)

Rivals of Aether streams

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 streams

Splatoon 3 streams

That covers the entirety of details for Genesis X. Be sure to check out all of the games this weekend to see which players end up on top. You can also follow the rest of our FGC coverage for the latest fighting game news and updates.