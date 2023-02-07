Splatoon 3 crosses 10 million units sold since launch The popular Splatoon 3 has joined many of Nintendo's best titles in crossing the 10-million-unit mark in fairly short order.

Splatoon 3 has been a great time since it came out and many players around the world agree. Since its launch, the game has already sold over 10 million units. Among a variety of other financial announcements, Nintendo took a small victory lap with the detail that Splatoon 3 was another high-selling Nintendo Switch game.

Nintendo revealed some information about the sales of its games, including Splatoon 3, in its 9-month financial highlights for the fiscal year ending March 2023. While Nintendo did lower its guidance in sales and dividends for the rest of its fiscal 2023, the company still had a lot of good news to report from the previous quarter. Splatoon 3 was among that news, with word of the game having sold around 10.13 million units since it first launched back in September 2022.

Free content expansions like the Chill Season Update have kept Splatoon 3 fun and exciting since its launch.

Source: Nintendo

It should come as little surprise that Splatoon 3 is popular. The series has a fervent fanbase worldwide and Splatoon 3 was highly hyped leading up to its launch, where it then stuck the landing as a high-quality release in 2022. It also helps that enjoyable content like themed three-way Splatfests and free content additions like the Chill Update have kept things fresh and fun since the game came out. Splatoon 3 was nearly always guaranteed to be a winner, but its developers have also put in more than their share of work to make the game what it is.

With the chocolate Splatfest coming up this weekend, there’s also more fun in store for Splatoon 3. Stay tuned as we continue to cover the game’s latest news and updates.