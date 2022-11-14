Splatoon 3 Chill Season update brings new weapons, maps & more in December Splatoon 3's first major update is on the way in December and will bring new weapons and maps, as well as fresh modes and gear.

It’s been a couple months since Splatoon 3 came out now and the game is firing on all cylinders with an array of Splatfests and other fun events to keep players coming back. It’s about to get one of its biggest free updates yet, though. Nintendo just announced that Splatoon 3’s Chill Season is on the way, and with it comes an update that will bring new weapons, gear, maps, modes, and locker decorations, just to name a few. What’s more, it all arrives in December.

Nintendo announced the upcoming Chill Season update for Splatoon 3 via a new trailer on November 14, 2022. The free update is set to launch on December 1, 2022, and with it will come a wealth of new goodies and gameplay for players to explore. Here’s some of what we can expect in the update:

New Modes - Big Run & X Battles

New Stages - Brinewater Springs & Flounder Heights

10 returning weapons

New gear, custom titles, victory emotes, stickers, and more

That’s a pretty substantial update. The weapons alone could shake up the meta as we know it in Splatoon 3, especially if we also get some balancing updates to the current batch of weapons in the game. Even so, it will be fun in both multiplayer and co-op to check out the new stages and modes in store for us. It will also be fun to customize our Inkling even further with the new gear, titles, emotes, and locker decor.

The Pokemon Splatfest just ended, but it looks like there’s a lot of fun to look forward to in Splatoon 3. Stay tuned for more on the Chill Season update and further Splatoon 3 news as it becomes available.