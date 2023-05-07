Splatoon 3 Zelda Splatfest winner & results The winner of the latest Zelda Splatfest has been crowned. Please take a look.

Splatoon 3 held a Zelda Splatfest in anticipation of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdome on May 12, and the results are in. Team Power has narrowly defeated Team Wisdom and Team Courage in one of the most memorable Splatfest battles in recent history. We have assembled all the results here.

Zelda Splatfest Results

Team Power collected 34.48% of conch shells, barely edging out Team Wisdom by less than half a percent.

Source: Splatoon 3

Team Power also won the vote count with 36.9% of the ballots going in their favor.

Team Power swept every single game mode playable during the Zelda Splatfest.

Team Power won 34.22% of Open Splatfest matches, 35.13% of Pro Splatfest matches, and 34.47% of Tricolor Battle matches, making it a clean sweep for Ganondorf's team.

Team Power swept the Zelda Splatfest with a total of 57p earned.

Team Power winning this Splatfest does not bode well for the Kingdom of Hyrule going into the launch of Tears of the Kingdom later this week, and Splatoon 3's Hostess Shiver has set her team of Ganondorf sycophants with another goal of taking over the world.

The Bad Guys really did win the Zelda Splatfest.

If only there was a hero with enough courage or wisdom to stop Team Power. Alas, we'll have to wait until the next Zelda Splatfest.