Splatoon 3 Zelda Splatfest winner & results
The winner of the latest Zelda Splatfest has been crowned. Please take a look.
Splatoon 3 held a Zelda Splatfest in anticipation of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdome on May 12, and the results are in. Team Power has narrowly defeated Team Wisdom and Team Courage in one of the most memorable Splatfest battles in recent history. We have assembled all the results here.
Zelda Splatfest Results
Team Power collected 34.48% of the conch shells, just barely edging out Team Wisdom's 34.04% with Team Courage bringing up the rear with 31.48% of conch shells.
Team Power won the popular vote with 36.9%, beating Team Wisdom's 32.08%, and Team Courage's 31.08% of ballots.
Team Power won 34.22% of Open Splatfest matches, 35.13% of Pro Splatfest matches, and 34.47% of Tricolor Battle matches, making it a clean sweep for Ganondorf's team.
Team Power winning this Splatfest does not bode well for the Kingdom of Hyrule going into the launch of Tears of the Kingdom later this week, and Splatoon 3's Hostess Shiver has set her team of Ganondorf sycophants with another goal of taking over the world.
If only there was a hero with enough courage or wisdom to stop Team Power. Alas, we'll have to wait until the next Zelda Splatfest.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Splatoon3 Zelda Splatfest winner & results