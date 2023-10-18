Splatoon 3 Deep Cut Amiibo announced for release in November The terrific trio of Frye, Shiver, and Big Man are the next characters coming to Amiibo in November, and they'll each unlock special gear for Splatoon 3.

It was bound to happen eventually, but Splatoon 3’s star characters - the Deep Cut trio of Frye, Shiver, and Big Man - are finally getting Amiibo. Nintendo announced that all three of the Anarchy Splatcast hosts are going to be encapsulated in Amiibo form this coming November. What’s more, each of the three figures will unlock special gear in Splatoon 3.

Nintendo announced the Splatoon 3 Deep Cut Amiibo and their release date on the Nintendo Twitter this week. The set includes all three members of Deep Cut: Shiver, Frye, and Big Man. They’re rocking their signature styles and will be available for purchase on November 17, 2023. Nintendo also confirmed in the announcement that each of the Deep Cut Amiibo have special Splatoon 3 gear associated with them that will unlock when you utilize them with the game.

By using one of the three new Amiibo, you can get outfits related to Shiver, Frye, and Big Man for your Inkling to rep their favorite member of Deep Cut.

Source: Nintendo

Of all of the things that could be turned into Amiibo in Splatoon 3, Deep Cut seemed like a no-brainer from the get-go. Shiver, Frye, and Big Man have been a laugh and a half in most of their appearances, whether it’s sharing the latest news in Splatoon, choosing sides and laying out the results in the game’s Splatfest competitions, sharing their latest musical tracks, or appearing in live performances of Splatoon 3’s soundtrack. Many players have their favorite among the three, but with special gear related to each of the three Amiibo, it might be more enticing to get all of them.

With the Splatoon 3 Deep Cut Amiibo set for a November release, stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the latest Amiibo launch. Be sure to follow our Splatoon 3 topic for the latest news on the game as well.