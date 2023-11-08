Splatoon 3's latest Splatfest is about Handshakes, Fist Bumps, & Hugs Which salutation is superior? We'll find out later this November when Handshake, Fist Bump, and Hug camps go to battle in Splatoon 3.

Many of us could be credibly accused of being a “hug person” or a “fist bumps guy,” but Splatoon 3 is going to put our greeting allegiances to the test in the latest Splatfest. The latest Splatfest has been announced for later in November 2023 and it will pit Handshake, Fist Bump, and Hug against each other to determine which greeting is best. Which side will you play for?

Nintendo announced the latest upcoming Splatfest first via the Nintendo UK Twitter this week. From November 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. PT to November 19, 2023 at 4 p.m. PT, players will be able to choose their side among Handshakes, Fist Bumps, and Hugs to decide which go-to greeting is best. Shiver leads the polite Handshake camp this time, Frye rocks the boisterous Fist Bump camp, and Big Man is bringing it in close with the Hug squad. Players can choose their side now, which will allow them to rep new gear in the Splatfest ahead.

The latest Splatfest is about your go-to greeting. Which do you prefer: Handshake, Fist Bump, or Hug?

Source: Nintendo

This will mark the 12th Splatfest in Splatoon 3 so far. We’ve seen a lot of fun come out of these, with Nintendo sometimes using Splatfests to rep some of its other games, such as in the case of a Pokemon Starter Type Splatfest and a Zelda Triforce Splatfest. The most recent Splatfest asked which of the Deep Cut crew should be leader, which saw Shiver come out on top.

With Hugs, Handshakes, and Fist Bumps on the line, this upcoming one seems like it will be far more difficult to decide. Which camp do you stand in for your go-to greeting? Throw your lot in when the latest Splatoon 3 Splatfest kicks off this month.