Splatoon 3's latest Splatfest is about Handshakes, Fist Bumps, & Hugs

Which salutation is superior? We'll find out later this November when Handshake, Fist Bump, and Hug camps go to battle in Splatoon 3.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
Many of us could be credibly accused of being a “hug person” or a “fist bumps guy,” but Splatoon 3 is going to put our greeting allegiances to the test in the latest Splatfest. The latest Splatfest has been announced for later in November 2023 and it will pit Handshake, Fist Bump, and Hug against each other to determine which greeting is best. Which side will you play for?

Nintendo announced the latest upcoming Splatfest first via the Nintendo UK Twitter this week. From November 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. PT to November 19, 2023 at 4 p.m. PT, players will be able to choose their side among Handshakes, Fist Bumps, and Hugs to decide which go-to greeting is best. Shiver leads the polite Handshake camp this time, Frye rocks the boisterous Fist Bump camp, and Big Man is bringing it in close with the Hug squad. Players can choose their side now, which will allow them to rep new gear in the Splatfest ahead.

Nintendo Splatoon North America tweet about the go-to greeting Splatfest
The latest Splatfest is about your go-to greeting. Which do you prefer: Handshake, Fist Bump, or Hug?
Source: Nintendo

This will mark the 12th Splatfest in Splatoon 3 so far. We’ve seen a lot of fun come out of these, with Nintendo sometimes using Splatfests to rep some of its other games, such as in the case of a Pokemon Starter Type Splatfest and a Zelda Triforce Splatfest. The most recent Splatfest asked which of the Deep Cut crew should be leader, which saw Shiver come out on top.

With Hugs, Handshakes, and Fist Bumps on the line, this upcoming one seems like it will be far more difficult to decide. Which camp do you stand in for your go-to greeting? Throw your lot in when the latest Splatoon 3 Splatfest kicks off this month.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

