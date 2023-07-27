Splatoon 3's next Splatfest asks what's best in life - Money, Fame, or Love? Money, Fame, or Love? Which do you desire most? You'll be able to wear that desire on your sleeve in the next Splatoon 3 Splatfest in mid-August.

Nintendo announced the latest Splatfest for Splatoon 3 on the official Nintendo Twitter on July 27, 2023. This latest Splatfest’s theme is “What’s most important in life?” The teams will be Money, Fame, and Love, and the Splatfest is scheduled to take place on August 11, 2023, beginning at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. It will end on August 13, 2023 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. That said, leading up to the Splatfest, players can start picking their teams and repping their cause ahead of the action.

Source: Nintendo

This is certainly an escalation from the last Splatoon 3 Splatfest we had. The last one, if you don’t recall, was the battle of ice cream flavors. Vanilla, Strawberry, and Mint Chip went head to head in the battle of sweets, but it was Vanilla that was bound for victory. Love, Fame, and Money seem a little more higher stakes by comparison, and all three look like reasonable choices. We could see a proper showdown this time around as the Splatfest approaches.

Splatoon 3’s latest Splatfest is set to kick off in August. Stay tuned as we get closer to the launch date and prepare for the next ultimate decision to be decided in Splatoon 3.