Vanilla, Strawberry & Mint Chip Splatfest winner - Splatoon 3 The full results from the ice cream themed Splatfest where Vanilla, Strawberry, and Mint Chip fought for victory.

The results for the Vanilla, Strawberry, and Mint Chip Splatfest have arrived. Splatoon 3 players were asked to pick their favorite flavor of ice cream and then fight the other two teams to see which one comes out on top! It was a weekend full of ice cream colored ink flying all over the place, but there was one clear winner.

Vanilla, Strawberry & Mint Chip Splatfest results



Source: Shacknews

The winner of the Vanilla, Strawberry & Mint Chip Splatfest is Vanilla. While a few of the categories were decided by single-digit percentages, there was a clear outlier when it came to the popular vote.

Vanilla, Strawberry, Mint Chip Splatfest results Vanilla Strawberry Mint Chip Conch Shells 34.29% (7p) 32.46% 32.25% Votes 55.04% (8p) 19.03% 25.93% Open 33.9% (12p) 32.76% 33.34% Pro 30.22% 34.65% 35.13% (12p) Tricolor Battle 34.13% (18p) 32.00% 33.87% Total points 45p 0p 12p

The Conch Shells category had team Vanilla level up their catalogs the most. They netted a result of 34.29 percent followed by Strawberry only 1.83 percent behind.

Votes is where a lot of the heavy lifting came from, with Splatoon 3 players deciding that Vanilla was undeniably the best flavor ice cream. Vanilla earned 55.04 percent of the votes which is massive, but still not as impressive as the Gear, Grub, and Fun imbalance in votes.

The Clout categories are where Vanilla really gained a massive lead. The Open bracket saw Vanilla earn 33.9 percent of the wins, beating out Mint Chip by 0.56 of a percent. The reason for this close call seems to be explained with the Pro bracket, where Mint Chip scored 35.13 percent of the wins with Vanilla coming in last at 30.22 percent. Perhaps the team with the better players was Mint Chip?

Unfortunately for Mint Chip, Tricolor Battle saw Vanilla cinch the win with 34.13 percent of the victories. Mint Chip trailed at 33.87 percent with Strawberry pulling up the rear with 32 percent of the wins.

All this resulted in Vanilla earning 45 points toward the ice cream Splatfest, Mint Chip coming in second with 12 points, and Strawberry sitting with zero.

It looks like Splatoon 3 players love nothing more than to chow down on a big cone of vanilla ice cream or use it as the perfect accompaniment to a main dessert. With the ice cream Splatfest concluded, go and spend those Super Sea Snails and get ready for when the next one rolls around. Take a look at our Splatoon 3 page for the latest news, guides, and info on when the next Splatfest begins.