Gear, Grub & Fun Splatfest winner - Splatoon 3

The Gear, Grub and Fun Splatfest winner has been revealed in Splatoon 3. With four opportunities to earn points, it was a close series of games over the weekend for the three teams. However, there can be only one winner and we have the results for each category for you below.

Gear, Grub & Fun Splatfest results

Splatoon 3 has only just launched and already the first post-launch Splatfest has come to a close. The first post-launch Splatfest of 2022 focused on three teams: Gear, Grub, and Fun. There were four areas in which players could earn points for their teams: Conch Shells, Votes, Open games, and Pro games. The table below shows the percentage breakdown for each category and the points earned for the winner in each category.

Gear, Grub & Fun Splatfest results Gear Grub Fun Conch Shells 33.45% 30.44% 36.11% (10p) Votes 58.28% (10p) 20.70% 21.02% Open 35.29% (15p) 31.38% 33.33% Pro 33.47% 30.16% 36.37% (10p) Total points 25p 0p 20p

With more than 50 percent of the votes, Team Gear was in a great position to clean the board. Despite this, Team Fun put up a good fight in both the Conch Shell and Pro game categories. Both times saw Team Gear lose out by less than 3 percent.

These two losses afford Team Fun 20 points, but it wasn’t enough. The Open games category was worth 15 points, which Team Gear claimed by the slimmest margin of 1.96 percent. This put Team Gear ahead by 5 points after earning 10 points in the Vote category.

All of this saw Team Gear win Splatfest with 25 points, with Team Fun second and Team Grub coming in last. How did your team perform during Splatoon 3’s first Splatfest event? Keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Splatoon 3 and updates on the next in-game event.