Vanilla, Strawberry, & Mint Chip Splatfest start & end time, rewards - Splatoon 3 Pick your team in Splatoon 3, prepare for the start time, and fight until Splatfest is finished!

The latest Splatfest is underway and this time it’s themed around your favorite ice cream flavor. Players will pick a team, Vanilla, Strawberry, or Mint Chip, and then fight in a variety of battles all in a bid to walk away with the most rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest event in Splatoon 3, including the start and end time.

Vanilla, Strawberry, & Mint Chip Splatfest start & end time

The Vanilla, Strawberry, & Mint Chip Splatfest will start at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 14, 2023. Players will then have 48 hours to pick their team, participate in as many battles as possible, before the event ends at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

How to play Vanilla, Strawberry, & Mint Chip Splatfest

Much like the previous Splatfests, the ice cream event will be available to all players. To begin, players will need to locate the Splatfest tent in the main square. Select the team you wish to fight for to receive a special shirt that is yours for the duration of the event.

The unique t-shirt will signify which team you are on and will have increased ability earning potential. You can also have the t-shirt reset for a discounted price, which will help you collect the parts and pieces you need to craft abilities on other gear.

For the duration of the event, the battles will be special Splatfest battles where you fight other teams. There will also be Tri-Color battles where all three teams duke it out in a special arena, where the currently winning team must defend against the other two.

Splatfest rewards



Source: Shacknews

Other than the ability chunks you can get by scrubbing the Splatfest t-shirt, players can also earn Conch Shells and Super Sea Snails. Conch Shells are awarded each time you increase your Catalog rank during the weekend event and can be used at the Shell-Out Machine for more cosmetics and earning boosts.

As for the Super Sea Snails, these are awarded at the end of the event. The number of Super Sea Snails you earn will depend on your team’s placement and your Splatfest rank. This Splatfest rank is only for the weekend and is increased by playing matches and of course winning. Super Sea Snails can be used at Murch or Spyke to increase your gear’s ability slots.

The Vanilla, Strawberry, and Mint Chip Splatfest is bound to be a popular event with players fighting ferociously for their preferred flavor of ice cream. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the results of the event Sunday evening when it concludes. You can also check out our Splatoon 3 page for the latest news as well as helpful guides, like the levels & XP requirements for ranking up in multiplayer.