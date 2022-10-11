Multiplayer levels & XP requirements - Splatoon 3
Discover how much XP is needed to level up in Splatoon 3's multiplayer mode.
Splatoon 3’s multiplayer offers dozens of levels for players to rank up. For those engaging in Turf War, Anarchy or the limited-time Splatfest, you’ll see your multiplayer level slowly increasing. The following table contains information showing the levels in Splatoon 3 and how much XP is required to level up.
Splatoon 3 multiplayer levels & XP requirements
The Splatoon 3 levels (not to be confused with the maps) are a set of 50 levels that players can rank-up by playing any multiplayer mode, excluding Salmon Run and Private Matches. A certain amount of XP must be acquired before a new level is reached. For example, moving from Level 20 to Level 21 requires 45,000 XP. Every level requires more XP to reach than the last. Below is a table listing the levels and the amount of XP needed to rank up.
|Multiplayer levels & XP requirements - Splatoon 3 Turf War, Anarchy Battles, etc.
|Level
|XP to next level
|Accumulative XP
|1
|1,000
|1,000
|2
|2,800
|3,800
|3
|4,600
|8,400
|4
|6,500
|14,900
|5
|8,500
|23,400
|6
|10,500
|33,900
|7
|12,600
|46,500
|8
|14,800
|61,300
|9
|17,000
|78,300
|10
|19,300
|97,600
|11
|21,600
|119,200
|12
|24,100
|143,300
|13
|26,600
|169,900
|14
|29,100
|199,000
|15
|31,800
|230,800
|16
|34,600
|265,400
|17
|37,400
|302,800
|18
|40,300
|343,100
|19
|43,300
|386,400
|20
|45,000
|431,400
|21
|46,500
|477,900
|22
|48,000
|525,900
|23
|49,500
|575,400
|24
|51,000
|626,400
|25
|52,500
|678,900
|26
|54,000
|732,900
|27
|55,500
|788,400
|28
|57,000
|845,400
|29
|58,500
|903,900
|30
|62,000
|965,900
|31
|65,500
|1,031,400
|32
|69,000
|1,100,400
|33
|72,500
|1,172,900
|34
|76,000
|1,248,900
|35
|79,000
|1,327,900
|36
|82,000
|1,409,900
|37
|85,000
|1,494,900
|38
|88,000
|1,582,900
|39
|90,000
|1,672,900
|40
|92,000
|1,764,900
|41
|94,000
|1,858,900
|42
|95,000
|1,953,900
|43
|96,000
|2,049,900
|44
|97,000
|2,146,900
|45
|98,000
|2,244,900
|46
|98,500
|2,343,400
|47
|99,000
|2,442,400
|48
|99,500
|2,541,900
|49
|100,000
|2,641,900
|50
|Unknown
|Unknown
As for what you receive when you rank up, for the first 30 levels, Sheldon will let you buy a new weapon for one Sheldon Ticket. Prior to reaching a weapon’s unlock level, it will cost you three Sheldon Tickets to get it. After Level 30, there do not appear to be any benefits to leveling up.
As you climb through the multiplayer levels, be sure to check back here and see how much XP you need to get through the rest. Read over our Salmon Run ranks guide for a look at how that leveling system works (it’s quite different). For more on Splatoon 3, you’re already in the right place.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Multiplayer levels & XP requirements - Splatoon 3