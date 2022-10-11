Multiplayer levels & XP requirements - Splatoon 3 Discover how much XP is needed to level up in Splatoon 3's multiplayer mode.

Splatoon 3’s multiplayer offers dozens of levels for players to rank up. For those engaging in Turf War, Anarchy or the limited-time Splatfest, you’ll see your multiplayer level slowly increasing. The following table contains information showing the levels in Splatoon 3 and how much XP is required to level up.

Splatoon 3 multiplayer levels & XP requirements

The green bar at the top-right shows how much XP is needed to reach a new level in Splatoon 3.

Source: Nintendo

The Splatoon 3 levels (not to be confused with the maps) are a set of 50 levels that players can rank-up by playing any multiplayer mode, excluding Salmon Run and Private Matches. A certain amount of XP must be acquired before a new level is reached. For example, moving from Level 20 to Level 21 requires 45,000 XP. Every level requires more XP to reach than the last. Below is a table listing the levels and the amount of XP needed to rank up.

Multiplayer levels & XP requirements - Splatoon 3 Turf War, Anarchy Battles, etc. Level XP to next level Accumulative XP 1 1,000 1,000 2 2,800 3,800 3 4,600 8,400 4 6,500 14,900 5 8,500 23,400 6 10,500 33,900 7 12,600 46,500 8 14,800 61,300 9 17,000 78,300 10 19,300 97,600 11 21,600 119,200 12 24,100 143,300 13 26,600 169,900 14 29,100 199,000 15 31,800 230,800 16 34,600 265,400 17 37,400 302,800 18 40,300 343,100 19 43,300 386,400 20 45,000 431,400 21 46,500 477,900 22 48,000 525,900 23 49,500 575,400 24 51,000 626,400 25 52,500 678,900 26 54,000 732,900 27 55,500 788,400 28 57,000 845,400 29 58,500 903,900 30 62,000 965,900 31 65,500 1,031,400 32 69,000 1,100,400 33 72,500 1,172,900 34 76,000 1,248,900 35 79,000 1,327,900 36 82,000 1,409,900 37 85,000 1,494,900 38 88,000 1,582,900 39 90,000 1,672,900 40 92,000 1,764,900 41 94,000 1,858,900 42 95,000 1,953,900 43 96,000 2,049,900 44 97,000 2,146,900 45 98,000 2,244,900 46 98,500 2,343,400 47 99,000 2,442,400 48 99,500 2,541,900 49 100,000 2,641,900 50 Unknown Unknown

As for what you receive when you rank up, for the first 30 levels, Sheldon will let you buy a new weapon for one Sheldon Ticket. Prior to reaching a weapon’s unlock level, it will cost you three Sheldon Tickets to get it. After Level 30, there do not appear to be any benefits to leveling up.

As you climb through the multiplayer levels, be sure to check back here and see how much XP you need to get through the rest. Read over our Salmon Run ranks guide for a look at how that leveling system works (it’s quite different). For more on Splatoon 3, you’re already in the right place.