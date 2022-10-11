Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Discover how much XP is needed to level up in Splatoon 3's multiplayer mode.
Splatoon 3’s multiplayer offers dozens of levels for players to rank up. For those engaging in Turf War, Anarchy or the limited-time Splatfest, you’ll see your multiplayer level slowly increasing. The following table contains information showing the levels in Splatoon 3 and how much XP is required to level up.

Splatoon 3 multiplayer levels & XP requirements

Multiplayer screen in Splatoon 3 showing Anarchy Battles and the player's level XP
The green bar at the top-right shows how much XP is needed to reach a new level in Splatoon 3.
Source: Nintendo

The Splatoon 3 levels (not to be confused with the maps) are a set of 50 levels that players can rank-up by playing any multiplayer mode, excluding Salmon Run and Private Matches. A certain amount of XP must be acquired before a new level is reached. For example, moving from Level 20 to Level 21 requires 45,000 XP. Every level requires more XP to reach than the last. Below is a table listing the levels and the amount of XP needed to rank up.

Multiplayer levels & XP requirements - Splatoon 3 Turf War, Anarchy Battles, etc.
Level XP to next level Accumulative XP
1 1,000 1,000
2 2,800 3,800
3 4,600 8,400
4 6,500 14,900
5 8,500 23,400
6 10,500 33,900
7 12,600 46,500
8 14,800 61,300
9 17,000 78,300
10 19,300 97,600
11 21,600 119,200
12 24,100 143,300
13 26,600 169,900
14 29,100 199,000
15 31,800 230,800
16 34,600 265,400
17 37,400 302,800
18 40,300 343,100
19 43,300 386,400
20 45,000 431,400
21 46,500 477,900
22 48,000 525,900
23 49,500 575,400
24 51,000 626,400
25 52,500 678,900
26 54,000 732,900
27 55,500 788,400
28 57,000 845,400
29 58,500 903,900
30 62,000 965,900
31 65,500 1,031,400
32 69,000 1,100,400
33 72,500 1,172,900
34 76,000 1,248,900
35 79,000 1,327,900
36 82,000 1,409,900
37 85,000 1,494,900
38 88,000 1,582,900
39 90,000 1,672,900
40 92,000 1,764,900
41 94,000 1,858,900
42 95,000 1,953,900
43 96,000 2,049,900
44 97,000 2,146,900
45 98,000 2,244,900
46 98,500 2,343,400
47 99,000 2,442,400
48 99,500 2,541,900
49 100,000 2,641,900
50 Unknown Unknown

As for what you receive when you rank up, for the first 30 levels, Sheldon will let you buy a new weapon for one Sheldon Ticket. Prior to reaching a weapon’s unlock level, it will cost you three Sheldon Tickets to get it. After Level 30, there do not appear to be any benefits to leveling up.

As you climb through the multiplayer levels, be sure to check back here and see how much XP you need to get through the rest. Read over our Salmon Run ranks guide for a look at how that leveling system works (it’s quite different). For more on Splatoon 3, you’re already in the right place.

