New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Legend of Mana headed to Nintendo Switch in June

The classic RPG will grace Nintendo's handheld early this summer.

Chris Jarrard
4

One of Square's most beloved titles of the 32-bit era is Legend of Mana and fans and new players can look forward to revisiting the 4th title in the Mana universe soon. During today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, it was revealed that a port of Legend of Mana will be releasing on Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2021. The release will also arrive on PC via Steam on June 25.

It has been more than two decades since Legend of Mana has seen a release on North American platforms and series fans have reason to be excited by today's news. The game's soundtrack will get a remix for this release and players will be able to swap between the new mix and the original mix while playing. There will also be an option to disable enemy encounters.

Legend of Mana will be the third game in the franchise to get a fancy re-release in the last five years following Secret of Mana in 2018 and Trials of Mana last year. 

For more reveals out of today's Nintendo Direct presentation, be sure to check out the front page here at Shacknews. We have extensive coverage of all the new game announcements, re-releases, and more. 

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 17, 2021 2:20 PM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Legend of Mana headed to Nintendo Switch in June

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 4:34 PM

      I'm surprised there isn't more talk about this one. I never played it so I'm at least pretty interested in it.

      • Vincent Grayson legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 4:51 PM

        It's quite a bit different from the formula in the other titles, but I loved it to bits. The art is gorgeous and the soundtrack easily on of my favorites from that time.

        The only downside is that really doing everything means consulting a guide to know what positions to drop artifacts in (which creates the world map).

        I'm excited this is coming to PC and PS4 as well, but might go with Switch just to play in bed.

      • Grumbeld legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 17, 2021 4:57 PM

        I played it a bunch in the summer of 2001. It was okay, but I remember putting it down and never thinking about it again.

        The music was cool.

      • nurglich legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 5:08 PM

        I liked Legend of Mana a whole lot. I won't get this because I'm not really interested in replaying, but it's a beautiful game with great music.

    • Proximate Cause
      reply
      February 17, 2021 8:17 PM

      Where is the secret of mana remake?

      • Psigun
        reply
        February 17, 2021 9:13 PM

        It came out 3 years ago in 2018.

Hello, Meet Lola