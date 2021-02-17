Legend of Mana headed to Nintendo Switch in June The classic RPG will grace Nintendo's handheld early this summer.

One of Square's most beloved titles of the 32-bit era is Legend of Mana and fans and new players can look forward to revisiting the 4th title in the Mana universe soon. During today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, it was revealed that a port of Legend of Mana will be releasing on Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2021. The release will also arrive on PC via Steam on June 25.

It has been more than two decades since Legend of Mana has seen a release on North American platforms and series fans have reason to be excited by today's news. The game's soundtrack will get a remix for this release and players will be able to swap between the new mix and the original mix while playing. There will also be an option to disable enemy encounters.

Legend of Mana will be the third game in the franchise to get a fancy re-release in the last five years following Secret of Mana in 2018 and Trials of Mana last year.

