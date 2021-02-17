New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Capcom Arcade Stadium out today on Nintendo Switch

Street Fighter 2, 1943, and more come to Nintendo Switch today.
Donovan Erskine
12

During the February Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that the Capcom Arcade Stadium will bring titles such as 1943, Forgotten Worlds, and Street Fighter 2 to Nintendo Switch. What’s more, the games will be available today.

First revealed back at The Game Awards, the Capcom Arcade Stadium collection bundles together some classic entries in the company’s library. Street Fighter 2, Forgotten Worlds, 1943, and Mega Twins have all made their way to the Switch. Though the Capcom Arcade Stadium is free to download, players will need to buy the games in separate packages. That being said, 1943 will be included for free for those that download.

A new trailer was also released for Capcom Arcade Stadium. Oozing with nostalgia, the trailer features clips from decades past, with footage from arcades and the early days of Capcom. We also see a lot of the earlier concept art for games that would go on to be beloved classics.

Those looking to dive back into some of the studio’s classic titles can do so now by downloading Capcom Arcade Stadium on the Nintendo Switch eShop. For more announcements out of today’s Nintendo Direct, stay right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 17, 2021 2:27 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Capcom Arcade Stadium out today on Nintendo Switch

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 4:27 PM

      Download this immediately. Eh. Aside from the fact that I really need to get a stick, setting 1942 to portrait mode was frustrating. The system didn't communicate well how it expected you play like that. I tried to do it with the top controller disconnected, like how I play Pinball FX, but that didn't work. It wants either both controllers on or off. This means using portrait orientation in handheld mode isn't practical. I guess maybe if you have it docked an on a monitor that you can change orientation might work better. Will have to watch comments if I just missed a configuration setup to make this work better.

      Also, looks like half of the Beat 'em Up bundle is part of this. A few games in here I'd like to play; like 1942. Just normal for these things to get you to re-re-re-re-buy the same stuff again. I can't find anything about prices on the DLC or mega bundle. If they're cheap, no biggie. But, given the price of the beat 'em bundle, I assume each pack will go for $20, and that's too much for an impulse purchase when you have 2-3 of the games in each bundle.

    • Waverider legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 17, 2021 7:20 PM

      Just tried to play. All the links to download games within the program point to a free copy of Ghouls n Ghosts on the eShop. Anyone else having this problem?

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 17, 2021 7:36 PM

        I thought the trailer said the DLC was coming later.

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 17, 2021 7:42 PM

          Okay, no it doesn't say dlc is later. So idk what's up.

          • spiralbound
            reply
            February 17, 2021 7:44 PM

            DLC is available now.

            • daggot legacy 10 years
              reply
              February 17, 2021 7:46 PM

              Odd, the link from inside the game doesn't take you to the store to see them. If I go to the store on my own they show up. I don't care for the pricing here. $40 for the full bundle seems steep for old games like this, even if it's like $1.50ea.

              • spiralbound
                reply
                February 17, 2021 7:51 PM

                Yeah I had the same thing happen. They don’t show up when you check from within the game.

                I don’t want any of the games in the beat em up bundle or any sf games—I just want the 1942 games and commando. Not sure if any others are great though.

                • daggot legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  February 17, 2021 8:19 PM

                  I'm in the exact same situation. I want the shooters. Not really willing to pay $40 just for those. Have the other others through other bundles.

                • Waverider legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  February 17, 2021 9:28 PM

                  That’s basically me, too. Except add Carrier Airwing.

              • Waverider legacy 10 years
                reply
                February 17, 2021 10:38 PM

                Yes, I have the same experience. Is there a way to buy the individual games or do you have to buy the bundles? Canadian dollar pricing puts the entire bundle at $55, which seems high for the age of the games bundled in.

    • spiralbound
      reply
      February 17, 2021 7:41 PM

      Check the store, listed separately are three bundles. Two were 15 bucks each and a third one contains all the games.

      The two bundles don’t seem to have a theme, so you can’t just get all the 194X games in one bundle, for instance :/

    • Grumbeld legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 17, 2021 8:34 PM

      Ghosts and Goblins is currently free on it too. Grab it as it will cost money on the 25th, I think

