Capcom Arcade Stadium out today on Nintendo Switch
Street Fighter 2, 1943, and more come to Nintendo Switch today.
During the February Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that the Capcom Arcade Stadium will bring titles such as 1943, Forgotten Worlds, and Street Fighter 2 to Nintendo Switch. What’s more, the games will be available today.
First revealed back at The Game Awards, the Capcom Arcade Stadium collection bundles together some classic entries in the company’s library. Street Fighter 2, Forgotten Worlds, 1943, and Mega Twins have all made their way to the Switch. Though the Capcom Arcade Stadium is free to download, players will need to buy the games in separate packages. That being said, 1943 will be included for free for those that download.
A new trailer was also released for Capcom Arcade Stadium. Oozing with nostalgia, the trailer features clips from decades past, with footage from arcades and the early days of Capcom. We also see a lot of the earlier concept art for games that would go on to be beloved classics.
Those looking to dive back into some of the studio’s classic titles can do so now by downloading Capcom Arcade Stadium on the Nintendo Switch eShop. For more announcements out of today’s Nintendo Direct, stay right here on Shacknews.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Capcom Arcade Stadium out today on Nintendo Switch
-
Download this immediately. Eh. Aside from the fact that I really need to get a stick, setting 1942 to portrait mode was frustrating. The system didn't communicate well how it expected you play like that. I tried to do it with the top controller disconnected, like how I play Pinball FX, but that didn't work. It wants either both controllers on or off. This means using portrait orientation in handheld mode isn't practical. I guess maybe if you have it docked an on a monitor that you can change orientation might work better. Will have to watch comments if I just missed a configuration setup to make this work better.
Also, looks like half of the Beat 'em Up bundle is part of this. A few games in here I'd like to play; like 1942. Just normal for these things to get you to re-re-re-re-buy the same stuff again. I can't find anything about prices on the DLC or mega bundle. If they're cheap, no biggie. But, given the price of the beat 'em bundle, I assume each pack will go for $20, and that's too much for an impulse purchase when you have 2-3 of the games in each bundle.
-
-
-
OH! Yes, will be on all platforms
https://www.capcom-arcade-stadium.com/us/
PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Steam
-
Flip Grip?
https://www.fangamer.com/products/flip-grip
-
-
-
-
-