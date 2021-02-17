Capcom Arcade Stadium out today on Nintendo Switch Street Fighter 2, 1943, and more come to Nintendo Switch today.

During the February Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that the Capcom Arcade Stadium will bring titles such as 1943, Forgotten Worlds, and Street Fighter 2 to Nintendo Switch. What’s more, the games will be available today.

First revealed back at The Game Awards, the Capcom Arcade Stadium collection bundles together some classic entries in the company’s library. Street Fighter 2, Forgotten Worlds, 1943, and Mega Twins have all made their way to the Switch. Though the Capcom Arcade Stadium is free to download, players will need to buy the games in separate packages. That being said, 1943 will be included for free for those that download.

A new trailer was also released for Capcom Arcade Stadium. Oozing with nostalgia, the trailer features clips from decades past, with footage from arcades and the early days of Capcom. We also see a lot of the earlier concept art for games that would go on to be beloved classics.

Those looking to dive back into some of the studio's classic titles can do so now by downloading Capcom Arcade Stadium on the Nintendo Switch eShop.