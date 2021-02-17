Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Mario-themed update is coming next week Mario-themed items and accessories are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons starting next week.

Wednesday's Nintendo Direct continued with more information on the upcoming crossover between Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary. The Direct showed off some of the accessories and various Mario-themed items that players can expect to see.

This is the first we had heard of Animal Crossing's Super Mario content since it was first announced all the way back in September. To honor Mario's 35th anniversary, players can look forward to various clothing items, such as Mario and Luigi's overalls and Peach's dress. Different items, including mushrooms and question blocks, can be ordered as furniture items. That makes it possible to create a virtual Mushroom Kingdom.

On top of that, players can access two different Warp Pipes. The Warp Pipes can be placed anywhere on the user's island. That will allow for a fast travel option, which can take the player from place-to-place in an instant.

This is an exciting addition to the Shacknews Best Nintendo Switch Game of 2020, which already features a multitude of quality-of-life features and different ways to explore friends' islands. Among what we praised about the game in our year-end wrap-up was the way that it turned menial tasks into actual fun, something sorely needed during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

A free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be available February 25. We'll have more information on that free update as it arrives. Those looking for all of the Mario-themed goodies can find them from the Nook Shop starting on March 1.