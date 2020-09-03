New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting Super Mario Bros-themed furniture in March 2021

To celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary, themed content is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Super Mario Bros. franchise is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and Nintendo is going all out to celebrate. In addition to remasters of the classic 3D games and even a new battle royale title, Nintendo is sharing the Mario love with their other franchisees. During the September 3 Direct, the company confirmed that Super Mario themed content is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March, 2021.

The announcement was made during the surprise Mario 35th Anniversary Direct that was released on September 3. While certainly one of the smaller announcements, the confirmation of Super Mario-themed content in Animal Crossing is pretty exciting. Released back in March, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a smash hit for Nintendo, skyrocketing to the position of second best selling Switch game thus far. The developer continues to supply the game with new content as the year goes on.

It’s yet to be seen what exact Mario items will be coming to New Horizons, but we expect something along the lines of furniture, clothing, and perhaps some DIY designs/items. We could potentially see warp pipes, question blocks, and likely the iconic outfits worn by Mario and Luigi themselves. The content is slated to hit the game in March 2021, which is still a ways out. That month will also mark Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ one-year anniversary, and could end up being a busy month for the lifestyle sim.

Mario content in New Horizons is just one of many announcements made during the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct on September 3. The company also revealed a new battle royale, as well as 3D remasters of Mario Sunshine, 64, and Galaxy all coming to Switch, to keep up with the whirlwind of news, check out the Shacknews page dedicated to Super Mario’s 35th Anniversary.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

