World's End Club revealed for Nintendo Switch Nintendo has revealed that World's End Club at the latest Direct.

World’s End Club is an upcoming title from the developers behind Danganronpa and Zero Escape. Previously announced for mobile devices by way of Apple Arcade, we learned at the Nintendo Direct that the game will also be launching on Switch this year.

During the February Nintendo Direct, we got a new trailer for World’s End Club, revealing that the game would be coming to Nintendo Switch. Launching May 28, the game follows a group of teenagers on a journey across Japan.

"You and 11 others, known as the Go-Getters Club, set off on a captivating journey across Japan, and experience an adventure that blends side-scrolling action with a suspenseful narrative,” said Nintendo on the game. “As you make your way back home to Tokyo, you’ll alternate between working solo and teaming up with the group to overcome challenges and monsters that stand in your way."

World’s End Club is set to launch on Nintendo Switch on May 28. For more news and updates out of the Nintendo Direct, we’ve got you covered right here on Shacknews.