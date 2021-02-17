New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

World's End Club revealed for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has revealed that World's End Club at the latest Direct.
Donovan Erskine
1

World’s End Club is an upcoming title from the developers behind Danganronpa and Zero Escape. Previously announced for mobile devices by way of Apple Arcade, we learned at the Nintendo Direct that the game will also be launching on Switch this year.

During the February Nintendo Direct, we got a new trailer for World’s End Club, revealing that the game would be coming to Nintendo Switch. Launching May 28, the game follows a group of teenagers on a journey across Japan.

"You and 11 others, known as the Go-Getters Club, set off on a captivating journey across Japan, and experience an adventure that blends side-scrolling action with a suspenseful narrative,” said Nintendo on the game. “As you make your way back home to Tokyo, you’ll alternate between working solo and teaming up with the group to overcome challenges and monsters that stand in your way."

World’s End Club is set to launch on Nintendo Switch on May 28. For more news and updates out of the Nintendo Direct, we’ve got you covered right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

