Famicom Detective Club series comes to North America for the first time in May 2021 North American players will be able to take part in two classic mysteries remade on Switch this Summer with Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and The Girl Who Stands Behind.

The Famicom Detective Club is a popular set of adventure games in Japan going back to the early days of Nintendo gaming and for the first time ever, the series will be coming stateside with the Switch. During the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, we learned that two titles from the Famicom Detective Club will be coming stateside on the Nintendo Switch this coming May 2021: The Missing Heir and The Girl Who Stands Behind.

The US versions of the Famicom Detective Club games were announced during the Nintendo Direct presentation on February 17, 2021. Originally released in 1988 on the Famicom Computer Disc System in Japan, the Famicom Detective Club adventure games invite players into the role of a protagonist who gets caught up in several murder mysteries. Throughout the games, players will question characters, investigate scenes, collect and review clues, and more to advance the story and put each mystery to rest.

Coming to the Nintendo Switch on May 14, 2021, these versions of the Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and The Girl Who Stands Behind are remade from the ground up with newly drawn and animated scenes, fresh music, and more updates for new players. All of the dialogue and narration from the classics have been localized as well and some of the game is even voice-acted to provide more suspense and emotion to the search for the truth.

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind will launch as separate titles on the same day. That said, purchasing one of the games will also allow players to partake in a deal, getting the other game at a discounted price.

If you’re into mystery and adventure, be sure to be on the look out for Famicom Detective Club when the game’s launch this coming May 2021. Don’t forget to check out all of the other announcements from the Nintendo Direct presentation as well.