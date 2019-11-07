Welcome to our Death Stranding guide and walkthrough. In this article, you’ll find a complete collection of all our Death Stranding content, including our in-depth walkthroughs, guides, and more. We’ll continue to update this guide with additional content as time goes on, so make sure you check back often for updates.

To make navigation easier, we've included a table of contents that will allow you to easily jump to each portion of this guide.

Death Stranding general guides

First up on our list, we’ve compiled a list of all the basics you’ll need to know. This includes breakdowns of basic game mechanics like saving, weight management, and more.

How to turn off motion controls

Learn how to disable motion controls so you don’t have to worry about shaking BB too hard.

How to fast travel

Learn how to fast travel between the different distribution centers and cities around North America.

How to pee

Learn how to relieve yourself and cook up some extra grenades in the process.

How to poop

Learn how to go "number two" while effortlessly creating additional grenades.

How to take a bath

Everything you need to know to clean up and shower in the Private Room.

How to save your game

Make sure you know how to save your game at any time to ensure you never lose progress.

How to refill your Canteen

Here’s what you need to know to refill your canteen and keep it topped off at all times.

How to place signs

Learn how to place down signs and leave warnings or encouragement for other players.

How to manage your weight

Dive deeper into weight management to ensure you’re always carrying packages in the most efficient way possible

How to find Lost Cargo

Find out how to locate Lost Cargo and even how to hand it off to other players in Death Stranding.

How to plot a route on the map

Learn how to plot a route to ensure you avoid any dangerous areas as you work to complete more orders.

Does your birthday matter?

Find out whether or not your birthday sign actually matters in Death Stranding's story.

Voice actors and cast

Find out who plays each of the main characters in Death Stranding.

How to increase your carry weight

Learn how to increase your carry weight so you can deliver more packages at once in Death Stranding.

How to get new titles

Everything you need to know to acquire new titles in Death Stranding.

How to get a gun in Death Stranding

Learn more about the available weapons and how to get your hands on a gun.

How to fight BTs

Here's what you need to know to take down BTs using Hematic Grenades and other weapons.

How to heal BB autotoxemia

Everything you need to know about BB autotoxemia and how to heal it.

How to recover stamina fully

Running low on stamina? Here's what you need to know to recover it fully.

How to use the Odradek

Learn how to use the Odradek to find various items, check terrain, and more.

What is the Q-pid and what is it for?

What's that weird necklace Sam is wearing? Here's what you need to know about it.

What is the song that Sam hums to BB in the hot springs?

Curious to know what tune Sam is humming to BB in the hot springs? We can help.

How to pose for photos at the mirror

Pose for photos and earn some extra likes with this handy guide to taking photos in the Private Room.

How to charge the Reverse Trike

Learn what you need to do to charge up the batteries in the first Reverse Trike you come across.

When does Sam get a BB Pod?

Tired of hoofing it around all alone? Here's what you need to know to get Sam his own BB Pod.

How to access the Private Room

Rest up, shower, and chug some energy drinks by learning how to access the Private Room.

How to get more crafting materials

Stock up on Resins and other crafting materials with this handy guide.

Collectibles and items

How to get the Otter Hood - Find Conan O'Brien

Learn how to find Conan O'Brien in Death Stranding so you can unlock the Otter Hood.

As always, this guide will see constant updates over the coming days. Be on the lookout for new information, walkthroughs, and in-depth guide content as we dive deeper into the story of Sam Porter Bridges and the fractured world he has set out to save.