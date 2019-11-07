How to save your game in Death Stranding Learn how to save your game in Death Stranding to ensure you don't lose any progress.

Death Stranding is a very big game, and we don’t say that lightly. If you’re planning on diving into the latest adventure from Hideo Kojima, then you’re going to want to make sure you know what you’re doing. One of the most vital things you can know in any video game is how to save your game. This helps to ensure you don’t have to worry about losing progress, and also allows you to reload to earlier save files should you ever run into any big issues.

How to save your game in Death Stranding

Like most games these days, there are a few different ways to save your game in Death Stranding. Obviously, the simplest way is to just let the game save itself. This is done via the Autosave feature, which kicks in at various times throughout the game—like when you visit new distribution points, take on new jobs, etc.

How to save your game in Death Stranding

If you want to save your game outside of those particular times, though, then you can still do so. To save your game manually in Death Stranding, all you will need to do is press the Options button on your menu. This will bring up the Cufflinks, which includes your map, data, mail, and other assorted options. You can also head to the System section from here, though, which will allow you to save your game.

We’ve outlined the exact steps you need to follow:

Press Options

Press Left on the D-Pad

Scroll down to System

Scroll down to Save

At that point, you’ll be able to save the game manually, which will allow you to refer back to that load point further down the road, so long as it isn’t overwritten. Keep in mind that most of the time you’ll be working off Autosaves in Death Stranding, so losing progress shouldn’t even be a big issue.

Now that you know how to save your game in Death Stranding, make sure you know how to pee and how to refill your canteen, two important parts of the game. You can also return to our complete Death Stranding guide for even more help.