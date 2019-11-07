How to turn off motion controls in Death Stranding Everything you need to know to disable the motion controls setting in Death Stranding on PlayStation 4.

Death Stranding is finally here, which means it is time to dive into Hideo Kojima’s newest project. As you prepare to dive into the beautiful and intriguing world of Death Stranding, though, there are a few things you’ll want to know, like how to disable the motion controls you’ll use to soothe BB. Here’s what you’ll need to know.

While this guide covers something players will learn early on in Death Stranding, we do want to make readers aware that it may contain some early-game spoilers. Please read at your own discretion.

How to turn off motion controls in Death Stranding

Before you dive headfirst into Death Stranding, you’re going to want to check out a few things on the main menu. While any new game you start should begin with a quick look at the settings, there’s one particular setting that some might want to configure in Death Stranding.

Throughout your time navigating the perilous world that Sam Porter Bridges calls home, you’re going to find yourself having to soothe BB, or the Bridge Baby, that Sam has been entrusted with. Anyone who has seen the various advertisements for Death Stranding has probably made note of the baby in a tube that Norman Reedus’ character (and others in the game) have connected to them.

Head to the Control Settings menu to turn off Motion Control.

When soothing BB by default, players will need to shake the controller using motion controls. However, if you aren’t a fan of motion controls, you can disable this in the settings.

From the Main Menu (or even the pause menu in-game) open up the Options window.

Next, locate the Control Settings listing.

From here, scroll down and select Controls for Soothing BB. Here you can select between motion controls or R2. Choose whichever option works best for you and then save your settings by backing out of the menu.

Now that you know how to turn off motion controls in Death Stranding, you can dive into the game and rest assured you’ll never have to shake your controller. For more help, make sure you check out our Death Stranding guide, where we’ve put together all the best in-depth guides to assist you in Kojima’s latest masterpiece.