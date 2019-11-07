Find Conan O'Brien in Death Stranding - Otter Hat location Learn how to find Conan O'Brien and unlock the Otter Hat in Death Stranding

There are plenty of cameos for players to find as they explore the world of Death Stranding, and chief among those is Conan O’Brien. The late-night TV show host has shown quite a bit of attention to video games over the past several years and now Hideo Kojima and his team are ready to give a little bit of the love back to him. In this guide we’ll show you everything you need to know to find Conan O’Brien and unlock the Otter Hat.

This article contains minor spoilers for Death Stranding. Continue reading at your own discretion.

Find Conan O’Brien in Death Stranding - Otter Hat location

Like many of the other cameos you’ll come across in Death Stranding, Conan O’Brien plays an NPC that Sam will interact with along his journey. This particular NPC, though, is called the Wandering MC, and he can be found at the Cosplayer’s shelter just northwest of South Knot City.

Learn how to increase your carry weight if you're having trouble carrying things around without toppling over.

When you talk to him, he’ll be wearing a cute little Otter Hat, which you can obtain by simply helping him out. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to pick up this adorable accessory until after you reach Chapter 3 and are exploring the Central Region. To find the Cosplayer’s Prepper Shelter, head to the long, narrow canyon that’s situated roughly halfway between South Knot City and the Weather Station. The easiest way to find it is to continue making deliveries in the area until you pick up one that sends you to that particular location.

Meeting Conan O'Brien's character in Death Stranding will reward you with the Otter Hat.

Upon meeting Conan O’Brien’s character, the Wandering MC, you’ll be informed of several important otter facts that you probably didn’t want to know. After listening to the character go on about otters for a few moments, he’ll happily reward you with the Otter Hat, which allows you to move around better in deeper waters. Once you increase the Connection Level of this prepper shelter to 4 stars, you’ll also be rewarded with the Wandering MC hologram data, so you can add Conan O’Brien’s face to all your structures throughout the world.

Now that you know how to find Conan O’Brien and get the Otter Hat, head back over to our Death Stranding guide for even more useful information.