Death Stranding voice actors and cast Learn more about the Death Stranding voice actors and cast with our list of all vocal talents featured in the latest Kojima Productions game.

Hoping to learn more about the Death Stranding voice actors? You've come to the right place. Gamers can reasonably expect the latest Kojima Productions release to be cinematic, heavy, and quirky all at once. Pulling off that kind of vibe requires top talent, which is why the studio has tapped on the skills of several prominent voice actors and motion capture artists for the new release. Continue reading to find out who plays and voices characters such as Sam, Cliff, Fragile, Mama, Amelie, and more in Death Stranding.

Voice actors and cast in Death Stranding

The voice actors in Death Stranding should be almost immediately familiar to film and game fans. Top-name talents such as Mads Mikkelsen, Norman Reedus, and even Troy Baker appear in the latest Kojima game. To make matters more fun, players will be pleased to learn that nearly all the game's voice actors also provided at least facial capture for their roles. As such, in-game characters will carry all the visual likenesses of their English-speaking voice actors. If their voices don't seem familiar, perhaps their faces will.

Sam Porter Bridges - Norman Reedus

Sam is voiced by Norman Reedus

As a talented actor and a close associate of Hideo Kojima, it came as no surprise when Norman Reedus was chosen to play the role of protagonist Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding. Interestingly, Reedus has previously worked closely with Guillermo del Toro, who appears as Deadman in the new game. Known for roles in films such as Blade 2 and The Boondock Saints, Reedus is perhaps best known in modern times for his role in TV series The Walking Dead, where he plays crossbow-toting biker badass Daryl Dixon.

Cliff - Mads Mikkelsen

Cliff is voiced by Mads Mikkelsen

Mads Mikkelsen, the actor probably best known for always having something weird going on with his eyes, stars as Cliff in Death Stranding. A big name in the movie scene, Mikkelsen is probably best known for his roles in Hannibal, The Hunt, Doctor Strange, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Valhalla Rising, and Casino Royale. Aside from Death Stranding, his only other video game credit is on 2008 release Quantum of Solace, wherein he returned to his role playing Le Chiffre from the 2006 James Bond film.

Fragile - Lea Seydoux

Fragile is voiced by Lea Seydoux

French actress Lea Seydoux provides the voice of Fragile in the latest Kojima Productions release. Known for her work in films such as 13 French Street, Inglorious Basterds, Traceless, Blue Is The Warmest Color, and Robin Hood (2010), Seydoux has also starred in TV series like Mysteries of Lisbon. Like several other actors on this list, Death Stranding is Seydoux's first credited video game acting role.

Mama - Margaret Qualley

Mama is voiced by Margaret Qualley

Montana-borne actress Margaret Qualley provides the voice and likeness of Mama in Death Stranding. A relative newcomer to the acting scene, Qualley got her first start in the film Palo Alto back in 2013, and has since gone on to star in movies such as The Nice Guys, The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, Kenzo World, Novitiate, and Strange But True. Death Stranding is her first and only video game credit.

Higgs - Troy Baker

Higgs is voiced by Troy Baker

What list of video game voice actors would be complete without Troy Baker? Known the world over for his impressive range of vocal skills, Troy Baker voices Higgs in the upcoming Kojima Productions release. Gamers will almost certainly recognize him for his work in titles such as The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Knight, Uncharted 4, and Mortal Kombat 11, not to mention the hundreds of other games in Baker's outstanding voice acting resume.

Amelie - Emily O'Brien and Lindsay Wagner

Amelie is voiced by Emily O'Brien, but her face was modeled after Lindsay Wagner

The role of Amelie is played by California-borne actress Lindsay Wagner. A big TV star in the 1970s and 80s, Wagner is perhaps best known for her roles in series such as The Bionic Woman, The Six Million Dollar Man, Jessie, and Warehouse 13. According to Wagner's IMDb profile, Death Stranding is her very first video game credit.

When it comes to her voice, though, voice actress Emily O'Brien helps bring the character to life. With credits in titles like Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and League of Legends, O'Brien is no stranger to helping bring digital characters to life with just the sound of her voice. For more on O'Brien's career, check out her IMDb page.

Heartman - Darren Jacobs and Nicolas Winding Refn

Heartman is voiced by Darren Jacobs, but his face capture was done by Nicolas Winding Refn.

The face of Heartman in Death Stranding is provided by Hollywood director and producer Nicolas Winding Refn. Refn is not exactly known for acting, as he's only starred in three films (and now one game) across his over two-decade career. With that said, moviegoers are likely to recognize his work as a writer, director, or producer of films and TV series such as Valhalla Rising, Fear X, The Chosen 7, Drive, The Neon Demon, and Too Old to Die Young.

While Refn provides the looks, voice actor Darren Jacobs comes together with Refn to help round off the character, providing the voice that players will quickly become accustomed to listening to drone on and on about how helpful Sam's blood can be against the BTs.

Deadman - Jesse Corti and Guillermo del Toro

Deadman is voiced by Jesse Corti, however, Guillermo del Toro provided face scanning to help bring the character to life.

The voice of Deadman in Death Stranding is provided by Jesse Corti, known for his work as additional voices in several big titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and more. When it comes to looks, though, players will quickly recognize Deadman as Guillermo del Toro, a Hollywood star better known for his role behind the camera. A longtime friend of Hideo Kojima, del Toro was notably involved with P.T., the horror game from Konami (at one time known as Silent Hill 10) that never saw the light of day. Aside from a few guest roles in TV series such as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, film fans will likely recognize del Toro's work directing or writing scripts for movies such as Pan's Labyrinth, Hellboy, Blade 2, The Shape of Water, and Pacific Rim.

Die-Hardman - Tommie Earl Jenkins

Die-Hardman is voiced by Tommie Earl Jenkins

The menacing figure of Die-Hardman in Death Stranding is played by Tommie Earl Jenkins. Known for his work in films and TV series such as Papi Chulo and The Politician, Jenkins has only a handful of video game voice acting credits, including Fallout 76, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, and Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire.

The Death Stranding voice actors look to represent the absolute best talents that the developers could find. With recognizable voices and familiar faces, it's safe to say that Hideo Kojima has been building quite the massive adventure. For the absolute latest coverage of Kojima Production's game, including news, guides, and more, be sure to stop by Shacknews' Death Stranding home page.