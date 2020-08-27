All announcements, trailers, and reveals from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020 2020's Gamescom Opening Night Live digital presentation brought a wealth of new trailers and game updates. We've gathered it all together in one place.

With COVID-19 having heavily affected gaming events around the world, the might Gamescom did not go unaffected. The physical conference in Cologne, Germany was canceled, but with it, Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live event took on that much more importance. Opening Night Live 2020 was a vast collection of new trailers and gaming announcements. Did you miss any of it? No problem. We’ve gathered it all together for you just below.

All announcements, trailers, and reveals from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020 took place on the Game Awards YouTube Channel on August 27, 2020. During the approximately 2-hour presentation, we got indies and AAA games, updates and new titles in classic franchises and altogether new IPs, and everything in between. You can catch the entirety of the Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation just below.

Want to see everything of relevance that was announced during the lengthy show? Here are all of the major news and reveals from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020:

And that covers pretty much everything major from Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live. What was your favorite trailer or reveal? Was the presentation good? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!