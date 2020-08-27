All announcements, trailers, and reveals from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020
2020's Gamescom Opening Night Live digital presentation brought a wealth of new trailers and game updates. We've gathered it all together in one place.
With COVID-19 having heavily affected gaming events around the world, the might Gamescom did not go unaffected. The physical conference in Cologne, Germany was canceled, but with it, Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live event took on that much more importance. Opening Night Live 2020 was a vast collection of new trailers and gaming announcements. Did you miss any of it? No problem. We’ve gathered it all together for you just below.
All announcements, trailers, and reveals from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020 took place on the Game Awards YouTube Channel on August 27, 2020. During the approximately 2-hour presentation, we got indies and AAA games, updates and new titles in classic franchises and altogether new IPs, and everything in between. You can catch the entirety of the Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation just below.
Want to see everything of relevance that was announced during the lengthy show? Here are all of the major news and reveals from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to have branching pathways and multiple endings
- Unknown 9: Awakening revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live
- Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods gets October release at Gamescom Opening Night Live
- BioWare shows off next Dragon Age concept art at Gamescom Opening Night Live
- Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead revealed at Gamescom Opening Night
- New Sam and Max game revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands gets October release date at Gamescom Opening Night Live
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground coming 2021, revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live
- Flashback Tapes coming to Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Voxel-based heist game Teardown revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live
- New trailer for Little Nightmares 2 revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds get September release date at Gamescom Opening Night Live
- The Sims 4 reveals Star Wars Journey to Batuu content pack at Gamescom Opening Live Night
- Willem Dafoe highlights voice cast in 12 Minutes
- Mafia Definitive Edition gets new trailer ahead of September release at Gamescom Opening Night Live
- Fall Guys Season 2 sneak peek shows new costumes in medieval theme
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond gets new trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live
- Chorus gets new trailer during Gamescom Opening Night Live
- Lemnis Gate time-bending 1v1 FPS revealed for early 2021 at Gamescom Opening Night Live
- New LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer shown during Gamescom Opening Night Live
- Destiny 2 Beyond Light trailer shows Revenant, Shadebinder, Behemoth subclasses
- Struggling reveal showcases a bizarrely comedic co-op platformer from Frontier Foundry
- Turrican 30th Anniversary Edition revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live
- New Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart gameplay shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live
And that covers pretty much everything major from Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live. What was your favorite trailer or reveal? Was the presentation good? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, All announcements, trailers, and reveals from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020