2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Lemnis Gate time-bending 1v1 FPS revealed for early 2021 at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Frontier Developments is launching Lemnis Gate through Frontier Foundry and we got our first look at the 1v1 time-bending FPS we'll be playing on Gamescom Opening Night Live
TJ Denzer
2

With Frontier Foundry, Frontier Developments is putting a new emphasis on third-party developers, and Lemnis Gate is going to be one of its first releases. Coming from Ratloop Games Canada, Lemnis Gate is a time-loop blend of first-person shooting and strategy that will have players creating and countering each other’s time loop actions in early 2021 on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Frontier Foundry’s Lemnis Gate made its debut during Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live on August 27, 2020. Set in a science fiction backdrop, Lemnis Gate puts players head-to-head in a first-person shooter match in which you will create time loops of actions and attempt to outmaneuver your opponent and their loops. Each loop adds new chaos to the battlefield that can be attacked directly or countered with your own loops. Check out the reveal trailer below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

