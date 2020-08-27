Watch the Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live stream here Opening Night Live is going to kick off Gamescom 2020 and you can watch the livestream right here.

Opening Night Live, the official livestream for the first night of Gamescom 2020, is upon us. This special event will likely be a bit different to what we’ve come to expect from previous years. In saying this, coming together to celebrate games and see what lies ahead is always exciting. You can watch the thrilling reveals from Opening Night Live right here on Shacknews.

Watch Opening Night Live – Gamescom 2020

Opening Night Live is scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 27, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET and will run for roughly two hours. You can check out the video in the YouTube embed below.

The host is none other than Geoff Keighley, the man who has basically been the hype man for every publisher and manufacturer’s livestream this year. Keighley has recently taken to Twitter to give viewers a little taste of what’s being discussed during Opening Night Live.

Here are some of the publishers sharing new content tomorrow during #gamescom2020 #OpeningNightLive pic.twitter.com/xbrPvSKwRz — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 26, 2020

Gamers can expect news and announcements from a variety of publishers and developers including:

2K

Activision

Bandai Namco

Bethesda

Blizzard

Bungie

Deep Silver

Devolver

Electronic Arts

Frontier

Focus Home

Gearbox

Headup Games

PlayStation

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox Game Studios

While we might not see many new announcements, there are promises of updates on games and titles that have already been revealed. Destiny 2 players, for example, will be receiving some new information on Beyond Light, which is scheduled to launch on November 10, 2020.

Then there’s the other current hotness, Fall Guys. Those that have been enjoy a bit of the stumble chums will be pleased to hear that Season 2 news will be announced during the show.

There are also a host of announcements from a variety of other titles including Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, World of Warcraft Shadowlands, DOOM Eternal – Ancient Gods, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Ratchet & Clank PS5 demo, Little Nightmares II, and Medal of Honor: Above & Beyond.

Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live is bound to be an exciting time, and with 2 hours’ worth of content, there’s going to be a lot to hear. Make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews so you don’t miss an ounce of news from the event.