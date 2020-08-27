New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Watch the Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live stream here

Opening Night Live is going to kick off Gamescom 2020 and you can watch the livestream right here.
Sam Chandler
1

Opening Night Live, the official livestream for the first night of Gamescom 2020, is upon us. This special event will likely be a bit different to what we’ve come to expect from previous years. In saying this, coming together to celebrate games and see what lies ahead is always exciting. You can watch the thrilling reveals from Opening Night Live right here on Shacknews.

Watch Opening Night Live – Gamescom 2020

Opening Night Live is scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 27, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET and will run for roughly two hours. You can check out the video in the YouTube embed below.

The host is none other than Geoff Keighley, the man who has basically been the hype man for every publisher and manufacturer’s livestream this year. Keighley has recently taken to Twitter to give viewers a little taste of what’s being discussed during Opening Night Live.

Gamers can expect news and announcements from a variety of publishers and developers including:

  • 2K
  • Activision
  • Bandai Namco
  • Bethesda
  • Blizzard
  • Bungie
  • Deep Silver
  • Devolver
  • Electronic Arts
  • Frontier
  • Focus Home
  • Gearbox
  • Headup Games
  • PlayStation
  • Warner Bros. Games
  • Xbox Game Studios

While we might not see many new announcements, there are promises of updates on games and titles that have already been revealed. Destiny 2 players, for example, will be receiving some new information on Beyond Light, which is scheduled to launch on November 10, 2020.

Then there’s the other current hotness, Fall Guys. Those that have been enjoy a bit of the stumble chums will be pleased to hear that Season 2 news will be announced during the show.

There are also a host of announcements from a variety of other titles including Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, World of Warcraft Shadowlands, DOOM Eternal – Ancient Gods, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Ratchet & Clank PS5 demo, Little Nightmares II, and Medal of Honor: Above & Beyond.

Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live is bound to be an exciting time, and with 2 hours’ worth of content, there’s going to be a lot to hear. Make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews so you don’t miss an ounce of news from the event.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola