BioWare shows off next Dragon Age concept art at Gamescom Opening Night Live

BioWare showcased concept art as they talked about the next Dragon Age game at Gamescom Opening Night Live.
Bill Lavoy
Fans looking forward to the next Dragon Age game from BioWare were treated to some concept art at Gamescom Opening Night Live, as well as the developers talking about the direction they're taking the series in its next iteration.

This story is developing...

