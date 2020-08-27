New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fall Guys Season 2 sneak peek shows new costumes in medieval theme

Fall Guys Season 2 is on the way and fans were given a sneak peek at new medieval costumes coming to the game.
Bill Lavoy
1

Fall Guys has taken the gaming world by storm, so of course we're going to get seasons and and a non-stop infusion of costumes and cosmetics. That's not a bad thing, just a predictible thing. Well, today at Gamescom Opening Night Live a Fall Guys Season 2 sneak peek showed some new routes coming to the game, as well as new medieval style costumes.

This story is developing...

