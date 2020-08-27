Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods gets October release at Gamescom Opening Night Live We finally got our first look at Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods gameplay, as well as an October release date for the upcoming DLC.

Doom Eternal’s first DLC, The Ancient Gods is coming a lot sooner than many might have thought. Alongside our first look at gameplay from the DLC during today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live stream, the developers also revealed that Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods will release on October 20, 2020.

Developing…