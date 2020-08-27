New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods gets October release at Gamescom Opening Night Live

We finally got our first look at Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods gameplay, as well as an October release date for the upcoming DLC.
Josh Hawkins
1

Doom Eternal’s first DLC, The Ancient Gods is coming a lot sooner than many might have thought. Alongside our first look at gameplay from the DLC during today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live stream, the developers also revealed that Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods will release on October 20, 2020.

Developing…

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

