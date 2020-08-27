New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

WWE 2K Battlegrounds get September release date at Gamescom Opening Night Live

2K's uncanny valley of past and present WWE superstars are about to clash as WWE 2K Battlegrounds gets a September release date.
TJ Denzer
1

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is about to bring an altogether arcadey take on professional wrestling. With a more cartoonish style, over-the-top moves, and WWE stars both past and present coming together across various rings, we now have a release date as well. WWE 2K Battlegrounds is set to launch in September 2020.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds got a new reveal during Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live on August 27, 2020. Coming on September 18, 2020 to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC, 2K Battleground is a massive departure from the more sim-like WWE games to take on a far more cartoonish and intense style of WWE gameplay.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

