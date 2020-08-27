Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond gets new trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live The beloved Medal of Honor franchise is still making its way towards its VR debut, but today we got a new trailer during Gamescom Opening Night Live to keep the hype-train rolling.

It's been just about a year since we've heard anything about the upcoming Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond VR game, but today during Gamescom Opening Night Live, Geoff Keighley and company gave us a detailed new glimpse of what fans can expect from the series' upcoming VR installment. The trailer features a ton of high-quality Nazi-shooting action as well as a few surprises such as airborne combat and some shoot-out on a snowspeeder excitement. You can check out the new trailer below.

I got some hands-on time with Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond at last year’s Oculus Connect and it looks like there’s been quite a lot of polish added to the game since our first time meeting. Environments and character skins are looking way more detailed than before and the vehicular combat has me very intrigued, especially when it comes to what appear to be some airplane dog fights. Just like the original series entries, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond promises to put people right in the middle of World War 2 and hopefully it will live up to the pedigree that the series has, for the most part, always offered. Will VR be the missing ingredient that breathes life back into the series? It’s hard to say at this point, but here's to hoping.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is set to launch later this year during the holidays exclusively for the Oculus VR. We’ll be sure to keep you all up to date with everything you need to know about Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond as more details arise. In the meantime, be sure to check out all the announcements from today’s event at our Gamecom Opening Night Live news hub for more information on everything that was shown off during the livestream.