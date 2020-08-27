New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Chorus gets new trailer during Gamescom Opening Night Live

Players got another look at Chorus during a special trailer highlighting ray-tracing during Gamescom Opening Night Live.
Josh Hawkins
1

Chorus is already looking like a very interesting title, but today’s trailer showed off some of the ray-tracing that players can expect to see throughout the game when it launches next year. The trailer, which dropped during the Gamescom Opening Night Live’s stream.

Developing…

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola