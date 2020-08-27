New Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart gameplay shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live Upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart closed out Gamescom Opening Night Live.

One of the most truly “next-gen” looking games thus far has been Insomniac’s Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Taking full advantage of the PS5’s technological capabilities, the latest adventure with Ratchet and Clank is set to drop somewhere within the PS5 launch window. During Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got a brand new trailer and an extended look at gameplay for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Originally unveiled during the PS5 event, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is the latest installment in the action series. With Insomniac using the PlayStation 5’s advanced SSD and memory capabilities to their advantage, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart features seamless dimension-hopping and world-shifting. A new trailer for the game was shown during the Opening Night Live presentation.

The new trailer for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart felt like an extension of what we saw during the game’s reveal earlier in the Summer at the Sony event. We see more gameplay, as Ratchet deploys a wealth of gadgets against other-worldly foes. We see a bit more of the pirate world, as well as the dragon-riding sequence. The trailer ends on the same beat as the original, with Ratchet and Clank being separated, and a mysterious female Lombax showing up.

Following the footage, host Geoff Keighley spoke with developers from Insomniac about the upcoming game. In trying to learn the release date, Keighley was informed that the game would launch somewhere in the PS5’s release window. This doesn’t narrow much down, considering we don’t even have a date for the PS5 yet. At least we know that we can expect Ratchet and Clank to launch shortly thereafter. For more on Insomniac’s upcoming sequel, checkout the Shacknews page dedicated to Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.