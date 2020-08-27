New LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer shown during Gamescom Opening Night Live
All nine films of the Skywalker Saga shine bright in the new trailer for LEGO Star Wars.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will pack all nine episodic films into one grand adventure in 2021. During Gamescom Opening Night Live, a brand new trailer was revealed for the upcoming LEGO title. Showcasing some of the franchise’s most iconic moments, the new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is big on action and laughs.
