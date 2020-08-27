New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

New LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer shown during Gamescom Opening Night Live

All nine films of the Skywalker Saga shine bright in the new trailer for LEGO Star Wars.
Donovan Erskine
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will pack all nine episodic films into one grand adventure in 2021. During Gamescom Opening Night Live, a brand new trailer was revealed for the upcoming LEGO title. Showcasing some of the franchise’s most iconic moments, the new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is big on action and laughs.

Developing...

