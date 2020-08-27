New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground coming 2021, revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live

It looks like Warhammer fans are getting a brand-new game set in the Age of Sigmar with Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, and it's coming in 2021.
Josh Hawkins
2

Warhammer has seen a lot of love in video games throughout recent years and now fans of the iconic tabletop have a lot to look forward to as Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground was revealed during today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live stream. It’s currently set to arrive sometime in 2021.

Developing…

