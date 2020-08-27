Mafia Definitive Edition gets new trailer ahead of September release at Gamescom Opening Night Live The team behind Mafia Definitive Edition thought they'd whet your whistle a little more before the game launches next month.

The Mafia franchise is getting a polished new remake for current gen consoles, but before the game comes out the team at 2K thought they'd give us one more new trailer to show off just how good Mafia Definitve Edition is looking. The trailer was shown off as part of the Gamescom Opening Night Live spectacular and encompases a lot of what people love about gangster games including cinematic cut scenes and frantic action sequences. Mafia Definitive Edition is set to launch on September 25th on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. This story is still developing, be sure to check back here soon for more info.