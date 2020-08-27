New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mafia Definitive Edition gets new trailer ahead of September release at Gamescom Opening Night Live

The team behind Mafia Definitive Edition thought they'd whet your whistle a little more before the game launches next month.

Blake Morse
1

The Mafia franchise is getting a polished new remake for current gen consoles, but before the game comes out the team at 2K thought they'd give us one more new trailer to show off just how good Mafia Definitve Edition is looking. The trailer was shown off as part of the Gamescom Opening Night Live spectacular and encompases a lot of what people love about gangster games including cinematic cut scenes and frantic action sequences. Mafia Definitive Edition is set to launch on September 25th on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. This story is still developing, be sure to check back here soon for more info. 

Reviews Editor

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

