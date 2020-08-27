Turrican 30th Anniversary Edition revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live The side-scrolling shooter classic returns thanks to Strictly Limited Games and was unveiled during the opening night festivities at Gamescom.

As one of the most technically ambitious gaming franchises of its era, Turrican holds a special place in the hearts of many gamers. The folks at Factor 5 and Strictly Limited Games are planning to yank on those heartstrings with the impending release of an all-new collection of Turrican games. Dubbed Turrican 30th Anniversary Edition, the package includes 8 distinct entries, including two that are exclusive to this collection.

Developed by Factor 5 and slated to launch on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, the new Turrican collection will launch in four different versions, Turrican Anthology Vol.1, Turrican Anthology Vol. 2, the Collector’s Edition and the Ultra Collector’s Edition. The contents of these special editions are as follows:

Turrican Anthology Vol. 1

Turrican (Amiga)

Turrican 2 (Amiga)

Super Turrican (SNES)

Super Turrican Director’s Cut (SNES)

Mega Turrican Score Attack (Mega Drive)

Turrican Anthology Vol. 2

Turrican 3 (Amiga)

Mega Turrican (Mega Drive)

Mega Turrican Director’s Cut (Mega Drive)

Super Turrican 2 (SNES)

Super Turrican 1 Score Attack (SNES)

The Collector’s Edition includes:

Volume 1 & 2 for Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4

Large Poster

Keychain

Artbook

Soundtrack Selection CD

Sticker Sheet

Making of Documentary Blu-ray

…and more!

The Ultra Collector’s Edition also includes:

Amiga style Big-Box!

Acrylic diorama

4-CD Soundtrack Collection

20cm Turrican figurine

Instructional Booklet with game facts and insight

… and more!

Both of these editions can be pre-ordered right now through the official Strictly Limited Games website.