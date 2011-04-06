Turrican 30th Anniversary Edition revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live
The side-scrolling shooter classic returns thanks to Strictly Limited Games and was unveiled during the opening night festivities at Gamescom.
The side-scrolling shooter classic returns thanks to Strictly Limited Games and was unveiled during the opening night festivities at Gamescom.
Several former employees of Factor 5 have have formed a new social games studio in the San Francisco Bay area, named (appropriately enough) TouchFactor.