Willem Dafoe highlights voice cast in 12 Minutes
Okay, 12 Minutes, you bring Willem Dafoe, James McAvoy and Daisy Ridley to your voice cast and you have our attention.
Veyr few things get me excited for a video game as much as a killer voice cast. Well, as revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, 12 Minutes revealed that Willem Dafoe, James McAvoy and Daisy Ridley. That's a high-caliber cast, and it's only made me more excited for game I was already looking forward to.
This story is developing...
