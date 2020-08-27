New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Willem Dafoe highlights voice cast in 12 Minutes

Okay, 12 Minutes, you bring Willem Dafoe, James McAvoy and Daisy Ridley to your voice cast and you have our attention.
Bill Lavoy
1

Veyr few things get me excited for a video game as much as a killer voice cast. Well, as revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, 12 Minutes revealed that Willem Dafoe, James McAvoy and Daisy Ridley. That's a high-caliber cast, and it's only made me more excited for game I was already looking forward to.

This story is developing...

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

