Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Finally, a game that promises to combine your love of bridge building with the zombiepocalypse.

Today during Gamescom's opening night showcase a brand-new game was revealed that looks to take the bridge-building game genre and adds in a little spice with some undead creatures. The game is called Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead and it has to be one of the most unique game concepts I've ever heard of. From what we could gleam from the reveal trailer, you'll be building bridges while trying to avoid becoming a snack for some walkers. This story is still developing, so be sure to check back here for more details as this story is still developing.