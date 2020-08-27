New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead revealed at Gamescom Opening Night

Finally, a game that promises to combine your love of bridge building with the zombiepocalypse.

Blake Morse
1

Today during Gamescom's opening night showcase a brand-new game was revealed that looks to take the bridge-building game genre and adds in a little spice with some undead creatures. The game is called Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead and it has to be one of the most unique game concepts I've ever heard of. From what we could gleam from the reveal trailer, you'll be building bridges while trying to avoid becoming a snack for some walkers. This story is still developing, so be sure to check back here for more details as this story is still developing. 

Reviews Editor

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

