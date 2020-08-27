New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Flashback Tapes coming to Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Players can explore the backstory of Cortex and Crash with Flashback Tapes in Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.
Today at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Toys for Bob revaled that Flashback Tapes were coming to Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. By collecting these tapes, players can access unique levels that explore the early story of Cortex and Crash.

This story is developing...

