Flashback Tapes coming to Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
Players can explore the backstory of Cortex and Crash with Flashback Tapes in Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.
Today at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Toys for Bob revaled that Flashback Tapes were coming to Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. By collecting these tapes, players can access unique levels that explore the early story of Cortex and Crash.
This story is developing...
