Unknown 9: Awakening revealed during gamescom Opening Night Live

During Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live, Reflector Entertainment showed off the narrative of a young Indian girl discovering a supernatural world in Unknown 9: Awakening.
TJ Denzer
2

During the onslaught of announcements and premieres on Gamescom Opening Night Live, we go to see what could be an interesting upcoming journey in the form of Unknown 9: Awakening. Kicking off with a young Indian girl who discovers a mysterious supernatural world underneath the surface of our own, Unknown 9: Awakening is the start of a series of narratives that will go around the world as individuals get involved in the supernatural.

Unknown 9: Awakening was revealed during Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live on August 27, 2020. You can check out the trailer for Awakening below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

