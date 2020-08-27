Unknown 9: Awakening revealed during gamescom Opening Night Live During Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live, Reflector Entertainment showed off the narrative of a young Indian girl discovering a supernatural world in Unknown 9: Awakening.

During the onslaught of announcements and premieres on Gamescom Opening Night Live, we go to see what could be an interesting upcoming journey in the form of Unknown 9: Awakening. Kicking off with a young Indian girl who discovers a mysterious supernatural world underneath the surface of our own, Unknown 9: Awakening is the start of a series of narratives that will go around the world as individuals get involved in the supernatural.

Unknown 9: Awakening was revealed during Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live on August 27, 2020. You can check out the trailer for Awakening below.

