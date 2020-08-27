World of Warcraft: Shadowlands gets October release date at Gamescom Opening Night Live We got a wealth of new story information about World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, including a final release date in October 2020.

As we prepare to enter the Shadowlands in World of Warcraft’s latest major expansion, Gamescom Opening Night Live had a bunch of new details for us. In an animated short, we saw a very interesting turn of events, and it was immediately followed up with a long-awaited release date. Players can jump into World of Warcraft: Shadowlands in late October, 2020.

The latest details of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands were revealed on Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live on August 27, 2020. Set to launch on October 27, 2020, Shadowlands will be giving players an opportunity to explore a new land full of all-new features, including new factions. Check out the latest trailer for the game below.

This story is still developing…